CCISD releases reopening plan for upcoming school year

CCISD announced it will be going back to normal with all classes held in-person.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District has released its 2021-2022 return to in-person learning plans nearly two weeks before school starts on Tuesday, August 10.

This upcoming year, CCISD announced it will be going back to normal with all classes held in-person with no virtual option.

The reason? Administrators said it's because the 87th Texas legislature did not pass additional funding for virtual schooling. The district said it'll continue to encourage vaccinations and self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms.

In part, the back to school plans read:

• Full in-person instruction, no virtual option

• Masks not required but encouraged and available upon request

• Maintaining six feet of social distance will be a challenge

• Face shields available for elementary students

• Desk shields not mandatory

FULL PLANS HERE:

The plan will be available for public comment through Thursday, Aug. 12. Community members can send their comments to RIPICS@ccisd.us.

The district will offer year-round instruction with eight days of intercession for students. According to the state, year-round districts offer instruction 11 out of the 12-months of a year. This new calendar meets that criteria.

