With classes across the country being cancelled as a precaution against the coronavirus, educators are sharing tips on how to keep students engaged during their down time.

Here are some options for how to continue your child's education with fun and safe websites they can explore. All of these sites are free to use, though some require you to create an account.

National Geographic

Nat Geo for Kids has plenty of resources to learn about animals, geography, science experiments and more.

Into the Book

Into the Book allows children to practice reading strategies.

Seussville

Read and play games with the Cat in the Hate, the Grinch and more on Seussville.

ABCya

ABCya has fun games for children to practice math and reading skills from Pre-K to sixth grade and above.

Fun Brain

Fun Brain features a variety of educational videos, fun books, a playground area and a math zone perfect for children through eighth grade.

PBS Kids

PBS Kids allow you to enjoy learning with Cookie Monster, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and more of your PBS buddies.

Starfall

Starfall is perfect for children up through third grade to practice reading and math skills through games and songs.

Highlights Kids

Highlights Kids features fun activities, games, jokes and so much more.

Scholastic

Scholastic Learn at Home has a variety of activities featuring earth and animal science, social studies and more for all elementary grades.

