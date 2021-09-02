Riviera ISD cancels classes until Sept. 13 due to COVID outbreak

Friday's football game has also been canceled. The season for the Seahawks will start back up with their first game on Friday, September 17.

RIVIERA, Texas — Editor's Note: The video accompanying this story aired on 3News on Aug. 30, when Riviera first closed down their campus due to a COVID-19 outbreak. 3News will keep you updated.

This week, there are no students in the classroom at the Riviera Independent School District because of a spike in COVID cases among students and faculty.

Superintendent Patricia Thornton told 3News it's a perfect opportunity for teachers to either get vaccinated or go for their booster shot.

"If our teachers are interested in going for the third dose, it's now available at Spohn CHRISTUS Hospital," Thornton said. "Then they may do so during the workday. If they hadn't taken any of the vaccines or received it rather any of vaccinations, they may take sometime during this week."

Thornton also added that school will stay closed next week following the Labor Day holiday.

The district hopes to come back to the classroom Monday, September 13.

Friday's football game has also been canceled. The season for the Seahawks will start back up with their first game on Friday, September 17.

