Robstown ISD awarded $322,680 by Jobs and Education for Texans grant program

A long term goal by senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, the money will be put towards classes in welding, soldering, and other trade occupations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) awarded Robstown ISD with $322,680 from the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant program.

Officials say this money will be put towards purchasing trade occupation equipment for students. Right now they hope to train the students for positions like welder, cutter, solder, and brazer.

With the grant, Robstown ISD hopes to have facility space and equipment for up to 60 students.

The JET grant program annually provides money for equipment to eligible institutions looking to provide students with career and technical education. Recipients must put the money towards this training.

As a strong supporter of the JET grant program, senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa authored and passed the bill which gave the TWC oversight of this program.

"Congratulations to Robstown ISD on receiving this $322,680 JET grant! For years, I have championed legislation and supported funding for initiatives such as the creation of the JET grant program," said senator Hinojosa.

"The grants help our students get the essential technical skills they need for a job and help put Texans back in the workforce in today's job market. I commend the Robstown ISD administration, board of trustees, and the staff that worked to request these funds. I also appreciate the Texas Workforce Commission for their commitment to the JET program and its continued success."

