ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Independent School District is calling on parents to be hands-on and take part in a free training that will help increase the safety of their minds.

Pamphlets are now available at Robstown schools outlining what to do in case of an emergency, and that is just one of the many steps the district is taking as part of their safety plan. Students and teachers have been briefed on the procedures and have reinforced their knowledge by doing drills.

Now it's the parents' turn.

It's called Standard Response Protocol Training and it's being offered to the community. Parents will get a chance to see first-hand what takes place inside the school if there's a threat.

Eliza Claros-Castillo is and eighth grader at Seale Junior High School. She said it will give parents peace of mind.

"Everyone can be safe and they don't have to worry about what's going to happen to them because they already know what to do," Castillo said.

Robstown ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno said in order to make sure the schools are as safe as possible everyone has to be on the same page in and outside of the campuses.

"So our people are our best defense, so when we standardize our protocols everyone knows what to do in a crisis situation," Moreno said.

The Robstown police chief said unfortunately, these kinds of training and drills will have to take place more often than in the past.

The standard response protocol training will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Seale Junior High School.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: