Robstown ISD looking to hire those who love working around kids

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Solomon P. Ortiz Intermediate School on Monday, April 24, 2023. The school is looking to hire for 34 positions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Robstown ISD is hiring Monday, April 24 during a job fair. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers are looking to fill 34 spots from professional to auxiliary.

