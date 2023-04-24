Robstown ISD looking to hire those who love working around kids

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Robstown ISD is hiring Monday, April 24 during a job fair. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Organizers are looking to fill 34 spots from professional to auxiliary.
