Robstown ISD names interim superintendent after Moreno leaves for Somerset

Adriana Tagle has served as the district's executive director of academics ad student services.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown ISD has elevated one of its own to interim superintendent.

Executive Director of Academics and Student Services Adriana Tagle has previously worked as a teacher, an asst. principal, a principal and an asst. superintendent around the Coastal Bend, according to a news release from the district with 18 years of experience.

Tagle, the release states, was educated in Robstown, and got her bachelor's degree at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and her master's at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

She takes over for Jose Moreno, who was named the finalist to take over the superintendent's job at Class 5A Somerset, southwest of San Antonio.