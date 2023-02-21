Robstown ISD names interim superintendent after Moreno leaves for Somerset

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown ISD has elevated one of its own to interim superintendent.
Executive Director of Academics and Student Services Adriana Tagle has previously worked as a teacher, an asst. principal, a principal and an asst. superintendent around the Coastal Bend, according to a news release from the district with 18 years of experience.
Tagle, the release states, was educated in Robstown, and got her bachelor's degree at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and her master's at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
She takes over for Jose Moreno, who was named the finalist to take over the superintendent's job at Class 5A Somerset, southwest of San Antonio.
The release states that the Robstown ISD Board of Trustees is in the process of hiring someone to fill the job permanently.