Robstown ISD releases new system to combat bullying in schools

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Independent School District is taking "see something say something'' to the next level with their new system on reporting incidents.

Turns out it's as easy and simple as scanning a QR code.

Robstown Superintendent Dr. Jose Moreno, said the system was made in house with the district technician. Additionally he worked alongside social workers to help identify struggles students may be facing both on and off campus.

"It's not just tailored to bullying, that's normally what you hear,” Moreno said.

The new system will have different criteria's that students can use to specify the type of situation they’re experiencing.

“The My Voice reporting system will have 23 reporting criteria, '' Moreno said. ''It could be abuse, theft, or it could be something you see that doesn't quite look right."

According to Moreno, each student will receive a My Voice QR code, and they'll also be located around each campus.

This will allow students, staff, and community members to stay anonymous if they wish.

"So we will not only have a sticker per child, it will be all in the restroom facilities because that was a student's suggestion. And across all of our schools there will be posters," Moreno said.

The reporting system also has an option to upload documents, pictures or screenshots as evidence.

"This allows students to put their cellphones to good use and help others," Moreno said.

Additionally Moreno said the data collected will also give the district a better idea of what resources and programs their students might find useful.

