The drive-thru supply giveaway is taking place this Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Robstown Early College High School Football Stadium parking lot.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Looking ahead to Friday, Robstown ISD is giving away free school supplies to families who may need them.

