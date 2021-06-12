Robstown Twins earn Associate's degrees before graduating high school

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Hard work, it’s what it takes to graduate high school with a college degree.



"A lot of hard work, a lot of countless hours into studying. It definitely was not easy," Caleb Morales said. "We had to give up our summers to take summer classes. Definitely not easy," Magen Morales said.



For these twins at Robstown Early College High School, finishing high school with an associate's degree was no easy task, but they were able to rely on each other to stay motivated.



"I would definitely say she pushed me harder than anything, but we both definitely did push each other to make sure we stay on the same level. Work our hardest, yes," Caleb Morales said.



Caleb's major is pre-medical technology and he plans to be a medical technologist. As for Magen, she wants her business administration major to go towards fulfilling her grandfather's dream; opening an income tax return service business.



"Well, he passed away a couple years ago so, I loved him very much, and I want to make his dream come true to make him happy," she said.



Their early college program in Robstown was entirely free and valued at $60,000 each, but the knowledge they're taking with them is priceless. The Morales twins plan on continuing their education at either Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi or Texas A&M University-Kingsville.