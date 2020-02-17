CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend educator was one of five winners from across the state awarded as SEA LIFE Texas Science Teacher of the Year.

Tisha Mann is a teacher at Rockport-Fulton High School and was surprised during what she thought was just a regular administrative meeting.

Mann was greeted by her colleagues and SEA LIFE aquarium mascot Sharky with fanfare to celebrate the huge honor.

According to a SEA LIFE San Antonio official, Mann was recognized for her tireless work educating and inspiring students with love for our surrounding ecosystems.

Mann receives a lifetime pass to SEA LIFE San Antonio and SEA LIFE Grapevine.

