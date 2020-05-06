CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Graduation ceremonies that were postponed because of coronavirus concerns have been allowed to happen in the Coastal Bend.

The districts must follow strict safety guidelines:

  • Each graduate may bring three guests.
  • Children age 3 and under are not required to have a ticket.
  • Six feet of distance between groups of same household guests.
  • Seating areas will be spaced six feet apart. 
  • Guests will not be permitted to leave their seats to take photos of their graduate.
  • Masks will be required for everyone on the property. 
  • Seating areas will be marked off in 6-foot increments. 
  • Graduates are permitted to remove masks during official photos. 
  • Hands-free dispensers holding hand sanitizer will be available throughout the stadium.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: