CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Graduation ceremonies that were postponed because of coronavirus concerns have been allowed to happen in the Coastal Bend.
The districts must follow strict safety guidelines:
- Each graduate may bring three guests.
- Children age 3 and under are not required to have a ticket.
- Six feet of distance between groups of same household guests.
- Seating areas will be spaced six feet apart.
- Guests will not be permitted to leave their seats to take photos of their graduate.
- Masks will be required for everyone on the property.
- Seating areas will be marked off in 6-foot increments.
- Graduates are permitted to remove masks during official photos.
- Hands-free dispensers holding hand sanitizer will be available throughout the stadium.
