CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Graduation ceremonies that were postponed because of coronavirus concerns have been allowed to happen in the Coastal Bend.

The districts must follow strict safety guidelines:

Each graduate may bring three guests.

Children age 3 and under are not required to have a ticket.

Six feet of distance between groups of same household guests.

Seating areas will be spaced six feet apart.

Guests will not be permitted to leave their seats to take photos of their graduate.

Masks will be required for everyone on the property.

Seating areas will be marked off in 6-foot increments.

Graduates are permitted to remove masks during official photos.

Hands-free dispensers holding hand sanitizer will be available throughout the stadium.

