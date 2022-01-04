San Diego ISD returns to virtual learning

Students will not be returning to in person classes this week. Instead class will be held online from Jan. 5th - 7th.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with San Diego ISD have announced that the district will not be holding in person classes classes from Jan. 5th to Jan. 7th. Instead students will return to virtual learning and attend classes online.

The district hopes to prioritize the health and safety of their students and staff with this change. Right now the priority is to return to in-person learning, but officials have deemed a delay of that to be the safest option.

The district has planned a return process to help ease the change. Here's a few things to keep in mind:

Campuses will be communicating through blackboard and phone calls

If your child does not have a device for online learning, you can pick one up at your child's campus at the following times: Tuesday, Jan. 4th, from 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm Wednesday, Jan. 5th, from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Classes will be held on Google Classroom. All attendance rules apply .

. Grab and go meals will be available for pick up Wed. through Fri. from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Collins-Parr Elementary, Bernarda Jaime Junior High, and basketball courts in front of the courthouse.

Only Varsity athletic practices and games are currently scheduled to take place.

All other extracurricular activities for the week have been postponed.

SDISD thanks parents and students for their patience with the situation.

