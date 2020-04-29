CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids across the state haven't been in school for almost 2 months and they won't be returning for the rest of the spring term. This has put a huge strain on family life in some cases.

At this point, while parents may be concerned about keeping even their youngest children on track with lessons and skills, one local early childhood expert says creating a space of calm and security is paramount for kids of all ages. The type of security that will benefit them once they are back in the classroom.

"While we want to focus on academics, I think really the bigger focus needs to be the social/emotional part, because if children don't feel safe, they cannot focus on learning," Melinda Eldrige with Del Mar early learning said.

Parents are encouraged to discuss the pandemic situation with their children and talk about what life might be like when they do return to the classroom.

