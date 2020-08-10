Agua Dulce ISD closing school for deep cleaning Oct. 9 - 12

As of Sept. 25, the district has reported one positive coronavirus case from an individual in the elementary school.

AGUA DULCE, Texas — All classes and any other extracurricular activities that were set to take place on campus in the Agua Dulce ISD from Oct. 9 - 12 have been canceled. According to a news release from the superintendent, the district is closing its doors for a deep cleaning.

According to district officials, all facilities are frequently disinfected with an electrostatic sprayer. However, closing the school this weekend will allow for a deeper cleaning.

Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, Oct. 13.