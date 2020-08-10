Agua Dulce ISD closing school for deep cleaning Oct. 9 - 12

AGUA DULCE, Texas — All classes and any other extracurricular activities that were set to take place on campus in the Agua Dulce ISD from Oct. 9 - 12 have been canceled. According to a news release from the superintendent, the district is closing its doors for a deep cleaning.
According to district officials, all facilities are frequently disinfected with an electrostatic sprayer. However, closing the school this weekend will allow for a deeper cleaning.
Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, Oct. 13.
Anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus within the Agua Dulce ISD community is being asked to report that to the school. The number to call is (361) 998-2543 ext. 4.