School funding remains uncertain for districts in the Coastal Bend amid the pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the coronavirus pandemic continued into the new year, school districts across Texas anxiously waited on a funding decision from the Texas Education Agency.

"Every time a student misses school then that means we lose some funding and were talking about millions of dollars with regards to this past year," said Nancy Vera, the president of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers.

Typically, the Texas Education Agency gives school districts an allotted sum of money based on their daily attendance averages.

"Up through first semester, so up to December, they were holding us harmless which meant they were going to fund us at the funding level prior to COVID," said Chad Jones, the superintendent for the Sinton Independent School District.

TEA hasn't announced if they will continue that type of funding for 2021.

According to the TEA's January report, school attendance across Texas was down about 150,000 students compared to last year. Jones said the drop in attendance is something their district saw as well.

"School districts around the state have lost a good percentage of students and I think, Sinton, we're down approximately 75 students from what we were at pre-COVID," said Jones.

"We need all the money in order to help provide the schools with what they need," said Vera.

Vera said now wasn't the time to be considering budget-cuts. The pandemic put a long-term strain on teachers and students.

"We're going to have to do a diagnostic test to see where all the students are and see if we are able to mold our teaching to be able to lift them up for all of the time, we've lost in the COVID pandemic," said Vera.

