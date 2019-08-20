CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Administrators at the School of Science and Technology near Saratoga Boulevard and Evans Road said their new elementary was supposed to be finished by the first day of school, which is Wednesday, but instead they have delayed the start until next week.

The new building looks finished from the outside, but inside they are still putting on the finishing touches.

School of Science and Technology Principal Annabelle Mendiola gave 3News a tour of the unfinished building that will house pre-K through sixth-grade students. She said they broke ground last September and expected to be finished by now, but because of some slight delays they are still finishing minor details and cleaning up.

Mendiola said they were not able to get into the building until last week, but teachers have been working hard around the construction to get their classrooms ready. She said her main concern is the safety and comfort of her students, so she told parents the first day of school has been pushed back to next Monday, Aug. 26.

"We are going to look at the calender. We are going to re-think the days. We may extend the year a couple of days or just add minutes to the day," Mendiola said.

"I don't think we will be ready by Monday but hopefully we will be done by Monday so she can go to school and we can go back to work," father Ben Mohsenzadeh said.

Students and parents did get the chance to go into the new building, meet their teachers, and see what their classrooms are going to look like.

