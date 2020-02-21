CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The School of Science in Technology in Corpus Christi celebrated their 100th day of school in a big way.

"It was for families and babies in need. That needs these items," student Emree Zuniga said.

Pre-K students needed to hear inspiration to bring in items ranging from baby bottles to stuffed animals for donation.

"Our pre-k students and families wanted to donate items to those in need in the Coastal Bend," teacher Corina Johnson said.

"It feels good to help babies that need help," student Savannah Garcia said.

The school celebrated its 100th day a little different in 2020 by collecting 100 items to donate, and they are now exceeding that number by continuing to bring in donations.

"I was so proud of them I was proud of how they all felt so inspired to do something and help somebody else," principal Annabella Mendiola said.

According to Mendiola, it all ties back to their concentration of teaching the kid's social characteristics.

In 2019 the school was awarded the National Schools of Character title.

"The characteristics that we're teaching them in class is not only here in the classroom but is also carrying over socially at home as well," teacher Rebecca Silvas said.

Teachers say the students are showing what it takes to earn the national title.

