Alice, Kingsville ISD set to return to in-person learning on Monday

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Two area schools districts are reopening their campuses after coronavirus outbreaks closed them down in October.

Kingsville ISD

In-person learning at those three Kingsville schools, as well as the Middle School Athletic Program were suspended after Superintendent Dr. Cecilia “Cissy” Reynolds-Perez said there has been a "spike in COVID positive cases in our district."

Memorial Middle School: 3 cases

Harrel Elementary: 3 cases

Gillett Intermediate: 1 case

HM King High School: 1 case (remote learning)

The schools were closed for 10 days. Students and staff in those three schools switched to virtual learning after an outbreak of eight coronavirus cases.

Alice ISD

The Alice ISD also closed its school last month after several students tested positive after attending what they are calling a large residential gathering that may have led to exposure.

The letter said that several students attended the gathering on October 17, and that may have led to the exposures, according to contact tracing.

