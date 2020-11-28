Many schools in South Texas set to return to in-person learning on Nov. 30

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of South Texas school districts have adjusted their schedules because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the schools are planning to return to in-person learning this Monday, November 30.
- Tuloso-Midway High School
- Robstown ISD's Seal Junior High
- Moreno Junior High
- AC Jones High School in Beeville
- London ISD
- Taft ISD
- Mathis ISD
- Goliad ISD
