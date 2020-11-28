x
Education

Many schools in South Texas set to return to in-person learning on Nov. 30

A lot of school districts have adjusted their schedules because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of South Texas school districts have adjusted their schedules because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the schools are planning to return to in-person learning this Monday, November 30. 

  • Tuloso-Midway High School
  • Robstown ISD's Seal Junior High 
  • Moreno Junior High
  • AC Jones High School in Beeville
  • London ISD
  • Taft ISD
  • Mathis ISD
  • Goliad ISD

