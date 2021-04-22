LIST: Schools in the Coastal Bend returning to in-person learning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several school districts in the Coastal Bend are returning to in-person learning. Here's a list of schools who have opted to return.
- Robstown
- Banquete
- West Oso
- CCISD
