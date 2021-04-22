x
LIST: Schools in the Coastal Bend returning to in-person learning

Tuloso-Midway is having all students return to in-person learning on April 26.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several school districts in the Coastal Bend are returning to in-person learning. Here's a list of schools who have opted to return.

  • Robstown
  • Banquete
  • West Oso
  • CCISD 

