'Failure is higher than ever' for some Coastal Bend schools due to COVID-19

Some students can say goodbye to the virtual screen. Both West Oso and Banquete ISD will bring everyone back for in-person learning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Higher than ever," Falfurrias Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Maria Rodriguez Casas said. "Failure is higher than ever."

Dr. Rodriguez Casas is talking about several students' academic scores. Students around the world are feeling the learning gap that COVID-19 forced.

Dr. Max Thompson is the Superintendent of Banquete ISD. He said like never before, report cards are not looking good.

"We got the COVID slide; we got the summer slide," said Dr. Thompson. "So, you're talking about almost six months of students being behind."

Dr. Casas has been an educator for most of her life. From her experience, students learn best socially.

"The teacher working in circles," said Dr. Casas. "The teacher being able to guide and sit-down and monitor the kids".

On top of the learning gap, some students aren't even attending class, which doesn't help with the miles long gap.

"We have some students that have over 50 absences; they didn't log in or show up," Dr. Thompson added. "We have some students that will probably not be moving to the next grade level. We may have some seniors that do not graduate because some of them chose not to log in".

He said for the sake of his student's future, Banquette ISD will return to 100-percent in-person learning.

"We need to get those students back to classrooms and focus on education and learning or the loss difference will be greater," Dr. Thompson said.

Here's what students can expect when they walk into school:

Masks will be required

Schools will be disinfected daily

Hallways will only be one way

Tables and desks will be separated by at least three feet

This will all begin on Monday, April 12.

