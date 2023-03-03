Seashore Charter Schools closed due to live power line down on Palmira Ave.

The school sent an alert that students and staff do not need to report to school today.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — A live power line that is down on Palmira Ave. on Padre Island. has shut down schools in the area.

Seashore Charter School said that students and staff do not need to report due to the safety issue of the line being down in the area.

Flour Bluff ISD also canceled school Friday due to power issues stemming from the high winds overnight.

Corpus Christi saw wind gusts up to 68 mph overnight and Laguna Shores winds hit about 61 mph.

