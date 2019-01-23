AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of Texans gathered Wednesday morning at the south steps of the Texas State Capitol rallying for School Choice as Senator Ted Cruz gave a powerful speech regarding the future of Texas children.

The rally was led by EdChoice and multiple education organizations and agencies as part of the 9th annual "School Choice Week."

According to EdChoice, the concept of "school choice" allows public education funds to follow students to whatever school or service best fits their needs, whether that's to a public, private, charter, home school or online education.

Cruz spoke at the event Wednesday morning and said, "If we’re fighting for anything, we should be fighting for the children of Texas."

Cruz was passionate in his speech about allowing the children to go to the best school for their future.

"Forget about the politics for a minute and look in the eyes of these little boys and little girls," said Cruz "The way we let kids live their dreams, we let the adults get out of the way."

Randan Steinhauser is the Texas director for EdChoice, as well as the national adviser for national School Choice Week.

"We celebrate all forms of school choice. The real awareness effort we have going on each year is to celebrate public schools, private schools, charter schools, virtual schools, magnet schools and home schools, basically we believe that parents know their children better than anyone and we want them to be able to access great, quality educational options, no matter what they look like," said Steinhauser. "We do the rally at the capitol every other year during session, so in addition to our rally at the capitol, this year there are thousands of events happening across the state of Texas, there are school fairs, there are parent information events, events happening directly at schools, and all kind of community engagement opportunities for folks all across the Lone Star State to celebrate school choice week."

When it comes to choosing where their children go to school, Texas parents have always had the freedom to do so. The rally is aimed at empowering parents with that decision, but also pushing lawmakers to make a change to the way education in Texas is paid for.

Those in support of school choice argue that many Texans cannot afford alternatives to public schools, whether that's home-schooling, private, charter or online, and that property taxes should be able to help out.

Those against the concept of school choice say it would take money away from public schools, some that are already under-funded.

