CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Senior year of high school is a special time, but for the class of 2020, it's been one of the unprecedented events.

Lexi Galvan and Josh DeLuca are in their senior year at Incarnate Word Academy. A year that should have been filled with activities, classes, and making plans for the future. The shutdown has halted all of that and it's a strange feeling.

"I think we kind of feel like it's been robbed from us, something we looked forward to for years and years and all of a sudden it's just not happening," Galvan said. "It kind of feels like we 're already graduated, even though we haven't gotten through that."

"I think they're really trying to push for us to have a graduation, but it's a little complicated at this point so they're trying to assess everything and make an educated decision," DeLuca said.

The students are keeping up with their school work online and keeping in touch with their friends through social media. And while they're disappointed that this is happening during their year, DeLuca says kids his age need to take this seriously.

"If we don't flatten the curve, if we don't each do our part, people are going to keep dying and all of this is going to go on for months, and I think it's really easy to say 'oh this doesn't affect us' but it affects the entire community," DeLuca said.

We want to wish the very best to our seniors - we're thinking of you - and we here at TV-3 are so proud.

CCISD has tentatively scheduled alternate dates for graduation ceremonies. As of today, district leaders say they are looking at July 23rd and 24th for graduation ceremonies for its 6 traditional high schools.

The dates and times or each school have not been announced.

They are still working on dates for their branch collegiate and Coles campuses. This could change and if it does, we'll let you know.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: