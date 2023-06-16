Several CCISD middle and elementary schools will have new administrators

Driscoll, Browne, Yeager and Zavala are just a few of the campuses getting new principals.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is making some changes.

A news release Thursday announcing several changes in school leadership.



Christopher Hall was named principal of Robert Driscoll Middle School.

Hall most recently served at Solomon Coles High School, and previously has served as an assistant principal at Veterans Memorial High School.

Jenifer Guerra will be the principal of Tom Browne Middle School.

She previously served as the school's interim principal. Guerra's district experience includes stints at Miller and Veterans Memorial high schools.

The Creekside Elementary School will be opening in August of next year and will be headed up by Christa Rasche.



This year, however, Rasche will serve as principal of Yeager elementary.

Rasche most recently served as principal of Woodlawn elementary and was an assistant principal at Martin Middle School.

Veronica Molina, who was previously at Yeager, will lead Galvan Elementary School.