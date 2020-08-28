'I’m just head underwater, struggling.' Single mom juggles job and virtual learning with five kids and a baby

Parenting is a juggle, especially as a mom of six. Now, one Central Texas single mom had to quit one of her jobs to help her kids with virtual learning.

HUTTO, Texas — If you look up the word "hectic" in the dictionary, the definition wouldn't do Kelsey Porter's life justice. She is a single, working mom with six kids.

“My oldest is Daisy in high school, Lilly and Violet are in middle school, Iris and Holly are in elementary, and Forest is in my lap," Porter laughed, holding her 8-month-old son.

Porter's five older kids are all enrolled in virtual learning until they can return to in-person schooling.

She also used to work two jobs. Since virtual learning started again in the fall, Porter said she had to quit one and move to working nights and weekends for the other so she can be at home to help her kids.

"I cannot imagine how any full-time, working parent is doing this right now. Single, together, I just cannot imagine. I feel like I’m a super mom, and I’m just head underwater, struggling," said Porter, a massage therapist in Hutto.

She said the cabin fever has definitely set in.

"I believe after Labor Day we go back to in-class, if you choose, and I choose," Porter laughed.

Porter said her older kids can usually handle the schooling on their own, however, she said her first-grader needs a lot of assistance.

"I can’t do doctor’s appointments, I can’t do my massages. Grocery shopping has become insanely hard. I can’t find a minute to get away. My first-grader needs me constantly," she said, before she had to step outside to help her with exercises.

Porter said she relies on her kids being in school so she can juggle two jobs while still getting to spend time with them.

Porter said she knows going back to in-person schooling may not be the best choice for everyone, however, she said she feels her kids are healthy enough to return to the classroom when they're allowed.