Sinton ISD releases tentative back to school plans

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton ISD has released a tentative schedule for back to school plans.
The update was shared with teachers and parents from Superintendent Dr. Chad Jones. The school board met last night and released a revised school calendar on the district's Facebook page.
The tentative schedule has school beginning on August 24 with remote instruction only through September 4.
September 8 - September 18 will still be mostly remote instruction, but they'll begin to integrate in-person classes for some students.
On September 22 - they're scheduled to begin in-person classes for all who choose that method.
