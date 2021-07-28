Sinton ISD plans to return to 100% in-person learning

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Independent School District has released safety protocols with plans to return to 100% in-person learning this upcoming school year. With that -- school leaders said at this time -- no remote learning options will be offered.
Districts are not allowed to mandate face coverings in the classroom, but the Sinton ISD did reference in their release the advice from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, recommending that everyone over the age of two continue to wear masks indoors at school.
District leaders are also working with parents to make sure new cases are reported to the district so that notices can properly and efficiently be sent to others.
