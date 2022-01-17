Skidmore-Tynan ISD closes for the rest of the week

SKIDMORE, Texas — Skidmore-Tynan ISD has announced that the district will be closed for the week from Jan. 18th to Jan. 21st.
Superintendent Waterhouse says this closure comes as a result of staff shortages as teachers continue to test positive with COVID-19: Due to a lack of substitutes, the district does not have enough healthy teachers to hold class.
Since the closure is related to staff shortages, officials say that Varsity athletics will continue with Tuesday's games being rescheduled for Wednesday.
Superintendent Waterhouse gives condolences, noting the strain this puts on the community while assuring that safety will always be the top priority.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Family begs for justice after father is killed in hit-and-run
- Corpus Christi firefighter turns self in to police after accusations of indecency with a child
- Health district split delayed, County Commissioners agree to 30 day extension
- Beeville resident brings the heat after competing on 'Forged in Fire' reality show
- Testing wastewater for COVID-19 can be an effective early detection tool, but Corpus Christi isn't doing it
- 'Extreme risk': Nueces County COVID-19 threat level at red
- Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.