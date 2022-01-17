Skidmore-Tynan ISD closes for the rest of the week

COVID levels and staff shortages mean the district will be closing their doors from Jan. 18 to the 21.

SKIDMORE, Texas — Skidmore-Tynan ISD has announced that the district will be closed for the week from Jan. 18th to Jan. 21st.

Superintendent Waterhouse says this closure comes as a result of staff shortages as teachers continue to test positive with COVID-19: Due to a lack of substitutes, the district does not have enough healthy teachers to hold class.

Skidmore-Tynan ISD is committed to staying open so long as we have the ability (staff) to service our children. ... Posted by Skidmore-Tynan ISD on Monday, January 17, 2022

Since the closure is related to staff shortages, officials say that Varsity athletics will continue with Tuesday's games being rescheduled for Wednesday.

Superintendent Waterhouse gives condolences, noting the strain this puts on the community while assuring that safety will always be the top priority.

