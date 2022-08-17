Skidmore-Tynan ISD deals with online threat during first week of classes

SKIDMORE, Texas — Skidmore-Tynan ISD officials are praising law enforcement this morning after investigators worked overnight to find who was responsible for an online threat targeting Skidmore-Tynan ISD schools.
A post from STISD said the Bee County Sheriff's Department let them know about an online post that was threatening to campuses in the district on Tuesday evening.
The threat did not specify a specific campus, the post said, and investigators immediately began to look for the person responsible for the post.
"We will protect our students, and if possible, prosecute those responsible for the threat," the post from STISD said.
An update at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday said that police found the person responsible for the threat and assured the public that students and staff are not in any kind of danger.
"The district will operate as usual with a heightened level of security," the post said. "Thank you to our local law enforcement officers for working overnight to investigate and find the person responsible for the social media post, and for keeping our district safe."
There was no information as to who made the threat or if any arrests were made.
