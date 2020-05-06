ROBSTOWN, Texas — Many angry parents and students gathered to protest the changes being made to graduation plans for the Robstown ISD. After the coronavirus ruined the district's original graduation plans, students were told they would be able to walk the stage at Cotton Picker Stadium.

Administrators said recent rains made the field a soggy-safety hazard, so they ultimately decided to move the ceremony to the library. Students are upset that this will not allow them to have a traditional ceremony.

"There's bars, there's clubs, there's stores, there's H-E-B, people congregate there," one protester said. "The football field, I understand it's wet, but like some, the students and some of the parents are asking the simple question is, why not a parking lot?"

"Nobody wants to remember 'oh yeah I graduated in a library,' senior Marissa Rubio said. "And they will allow us two people only. My family members are more than two people."

Some of the students and parents are suggesting using the parking lot, the bleachers and track at the stadium, or moving the date completely. However, Robstown ISD Superintendent Dr. Jose Moreno said the decision stands.

"A lot of districts just did it completely virtual," Dr. Moreno said. "We didn't want to do that. There's some that had a more of a hybrid in certain ways. Some that just had a slideshow. That's not what we're trying to do. We are trying to make sure that all of y'all get an opportunity to be able to see your friends."

