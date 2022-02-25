Solomon Coles High School hosts L.E.A.P. ceremony

Solomon Coles Principal Christopher Hall said the students accomplishments were well deserved.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a lot to celebrate Friday at Solomon Coles High School where students got to participate in a L.E.A.P. Ceremony.

About 22 students had been out of school for some time and participated in the learning enrichment accelerated program.

School officials said the program helps prepare students for high school graduation and beyond. And due to a surge in COVID cases in our area, the ceremony initially had to be postponed.

Now they're happy to give the students the recognition they deserve. Solomon Coles Principal Christopher Hall said the students accomplishments were well deserved.

"For them you know, and for their families as well and our community, this is a huge accomplishment," Hall said. "To be able to celebrate this accomplishment. Yes COVID has put a stop to a lot of things. We did have to postpone it due to a surge we had last month, but we're just grateful and thankful that we're here today to go ahead and celebrate it."

Hall said he is looking forward to what his students are able to accomplish at the next level.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.