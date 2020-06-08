Music Department at Texas A&M Kingsville ready for symphonies from screens

Band Director Dr. Scott Jones said there's no music without a healthy harmony, so every measure to keep students safe will be taken.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — From a standing ovation over a thousand people to a big empty room. The way a note comes together from a group of instruments will now come from a mix of digital screens from different locations. It's something that'll quickly become the new normal once ensembles start at Texas A&M University Kingsville.

"Where it's like you see on YouTube with lots of windows of people playing and we use the technology to bring them all together virtually," Dr. Scott Jones, the Director of Band at TAMUK said.

Students at TAMUK have the option of taking hybrid, in-person or online courses. Usually, for Wind Symphony, all students would meet in person. Now, in the new COVID era, students can expect something different.

"We have the square footage figured out and how much space each person needs to take so that we have proper distancing," Dr. Jones said. "We have entrances and exits figured out. We have sanitizing stations."

For senior Anthony Gonzalez, playing music for Javelina Nation is his only passion. He said COVID-19 didn't show him what he can't do, but what he can.

"I can't see myself doing anything other than music," Gonzalez said. "In every other possibility in my head, I don't see a future without it."

Dr. Jones said there's no music without a healthy harmony, so every measure to keep his students safe will be taken, even if it looks just a little bit different.