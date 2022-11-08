Several South Texas districts starting school Thursday

We spent the morning at Gregory-Portland ISD as teachers got ready to welcome students back to class.

PORTLAND, Texas — Several Coastal Bend school districts are starting their school year today.

Gregory-Portland, Calallen, Taft and Ricardo ISDs will all welcome students back to class Thursday.

We spent the morning at GPISD with their superintendent to learn what students can expect in the new year.

Dr. Michelle Cavazos said teachers are so ready to welcome kids back for the new year.

"Our buildings are all sparkling and ready for our kids, and our employees have been ready and have their lessons ready and are really looking forward to connecting with our kids this year and providing them that care, compassion and kindness throughout the year as the foundation for their academics," Cavazos said.

Safety is a huge concern for parents. One way GPISD is keeping their campus safe is by making personal connections.

"Keeping all of our kids safe begins with those connections, those interpersonal connections with our students, but then we have also done a lot of things to make sure our facilities are hardened like secure vestibules and protective glass and windows, etc. around the building and ensuring we have limited visitors around the campus," Cavazos said.

We want to wish all students a safe and fun school year!

