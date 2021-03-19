'Sponsor a Graduate' program within Robstown ISD helps students get their cap, gown

Graduation is a time to celebrate accomplishments, but for some seniors, the cost of graduation can be too much to afford.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Independent School District is helping those seniors in need with their “Sponsor a Graduate” program.

“If the cap and gown is a barrier financially, we do not want them to be worrying about that because they have essentially accomplished what they needed to do to get to that end point” social worker Nataline Hall said.

According to district, a cap and gown can range anywhere from $50-$80 but Balfour has lowered that price to $30 for anyone who pledges to sponsor a graduate.

Last year’s sponsorship had 30 seniors. According to Hall, they exceeded that goal and some thanks to sponsors like Gilberto Garza who jumped at the opportunity.

“It’s the least we can do; what goes around comes around and it’s the least we can do” Garza.

“As of this morning we are right under 80 pledges, essentially almost half of the senior class is now going to be sponsored with their cap and gown,” Hall said.

