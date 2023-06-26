Corpus Christi police need sponsors for back-to-school drive 'Operation Safe Return'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is set to host the return of Operation Safe Return at the American Bank Center August, 5, 2023. The back-to-school supplies drive is still looking for sponsors as they head for a deadline Friday, June 30.
"So all these organizations, we all get together to make sure we cover everyone and we couldn't do that without everybody being the ultimate goal is to make sure that our kids have everything in our community," said Melissa Castro, crime prevention specialist for CCPD.
Operation Safe Return was able to provide 3,850 bags to students in need last year but the demand is up due to inflation and other economic factors.
Call (361) 886-2768 to learn more.
