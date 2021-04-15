‘Spring into Reading’ drive-thru event at the White Library at Del Mar College on April 17

Story book characters will be on hand to give away free children’s books, crafts and other activities.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For 50 years, the Week of the Young Child has been recognized in our nation as a way to meet the needs of children. As a part of that, our local Success By 6 Coalition wants to help children ‘Spring into Reading’ this weekend.

Those who study such things tell us that the first five years of a child’s life are critical for learning. During this window, the brain develops faster than at any other time, as children learn to think, speak and reason. It is also the best time to expose them to books, and to help the youngest of our community engage in the world of literacy.

Sherry Peterson, the Director of the Success By 6 Coalition, a United Way of the Coastal Bend partnership, says, “We have to get to a point here in Nueces County and in Corpus Christi where this becomes a culture of literacy development and reading.”

She cites studies that find that many children in Corpus Christi are not prepared to enter kindergarten. That is particularly true for children living in at-risk neighborhoods, where nearly half were found to be behind in their development. Add to that a world impacted by a pandemic, and the numbers decline even further.

“Young children are not getting those experiences that they would normally have through just being out and about in the community,” says Peterson. “Imagine seeing the world through (a mask) if you've only been in the world for COVID.”

This Saturday from 10 am to Noon, the coalition will sponsor a ‘Spring into Reading’ drive-thru event at the White Library at Del Mar College (101 Baldwin Blvd.). Story book characters will be on hand to give away free children’s books, crafts and other activities.

According to Peterson, it does not take much to expose children to literacy. “Just picking up a book and talking about the pictures in the book is building vocabulary.”

Those who show up at the event will also have a chance to sign-up for the ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge,’ as just one more way to promote childhood literacy in the Coastal Bend.

