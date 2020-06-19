CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Diocese of Corpus Christi sent a letter out to parents on June 18 notifying them that summer camp workouts have been canceled after two student athletes tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. Officials with the diocese said both students had been on campus.

ST. JPII joins four other schools who have shut down their summer workouts because of coronavirus concerns.

In the letter the diocese wrote:

"We pray for the speedy recovery of the individuals and the continued health and well-being of the school community."

The diocese said since the opening of the week long camps, deep cleaning and sanitizing routines have taken place.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: