STAAR test results show difference between remote and in-person learning in South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The results for the STAAR test have come back after the 2020 school year.

"Across the board," said Troy Mircovich, the Superintendent for the Ingleside Independent School District. "The entire district, we are 9.5% above the state average in our scores compared to state".

Ingleside ISD switched back to in-person learning in January, which was earlier than other schools in the Coastal Bend who chose to stay remote as a precaution. Schools like Alice ISD had scores that were a different story.

"There was not one subject where we stayed the same or increased," said Dr. Carl Scarbrough, the Superintendent of Alice ISD. "We decreased in every subject across the board."

Both administrators said nothing can top the education students gain from having a teacher in the classroom with them, and the STAAR results back that up.

In a release from the Texas Education Agency, leaders said "outcomes for in-person learners appreciably higher than for those who were remote".

Come the fall semester, most students in the Coastal Bend will return to class.

"Really trying to catch our kids up and accelerate that learning. We know it's not going to happen overnight; it's going to take some time. Not just academically, but social and emotional as well," Dr. Scarbrough added.

He said the COVID slide took its toll, but now, it's in the past. Dr. Scarborough said the focus is on his student's success in the classroom.

