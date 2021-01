The elementary notified specific students' parents to provide remote learning for the next 10 days.

TAFT, Texas — The Taft Independent School District has been notified that a staff member at Woodroe Petty elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member was last on campus this morning.

Because of other staff needing to quarantine, along with disinfecting certain rooms, the elementary notified specific students' parents to provide remote learning for the next 10 days.

