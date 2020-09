Officials with Premont said some students who may have been exposed are being asked to self-quarantine.

PREMONT, Texas — The Premont ISD has received word of a positive coronavirus case from one of their staff members who works at the Premont Ernest H. Singleton Early College Academy, according to a Facebook post from Superintendent Steve VanMatre.

Officials with Premont said some students who may have been exposed are being asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

Curbside testing was also offered today for students and staff this morning from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.