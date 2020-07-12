x
Banquete ISD closing campuses for one week after several employees test positive for the coronavirus

BANQUETE, Texas — The latest Coastal Bend school district to transition to remote learning is the Banquete ISD. 

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, the district said they have confirmed reports of employees testing positive last week. There is no word on how many employees, but the district says the employees were asymptomatic. 

Due to the positive results, school leaders have decided to switch all students in the Banquete ISD to remote learning for the next week.

As of right now, they are planning to resume face-to-face learning on Monday, December 14.

This isn't the first time the district has closed campuses. In early November, the Banquete High School moved to remote learning after two positive cases from students. The high school was closed from Nov. 16 - 20.

