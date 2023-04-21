Student Exposure Expo looks to bring jobs and employers together

The S.E.E. event is a combination of a reverse career fair and college campus tour. Students will have the opportunity to present and network with local businesses.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Opportunity Now Youth Services have partnered with Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi and Del Mar College to provide a Student Exposure Expo (S.E.E) for students in the Corpus Christi area.

The events will take place on Monday, April 24, 2023 on both campuses. Students can attend either Del Mar College from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. or TAMUCC from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The S.E.E. event is a combination of a reverse career fair and college campus tour. Students will have the opportunity to present and network with local businesses and potential employers about career interests as well as present copies of their resume.

The goal of the reverse career fair is to have the students display what they want to become, and offer work experience they already have to a prospective boss.

For more information about the Student Exposure Expo, email Lance Valdez at Lvadez@oppnow.com or call 361-444-0111.

