Student Exposure Expo looks to bring jobs and employers together

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Opportunity Now Youth Services have partnered with Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi and Del Mar College to provide a Student Exposure Expo (S.E.E) for students in the Corpus Christi area.
The events will take place on Monday, April 24, 2023 on both campuses. Students can attend either Del Mar College from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. or TAMUCC from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The S.E.E. event is a combination of a reverse career fair and college campus tour. Students will have the opportunity to present and network with local businesses and potential employers about career interests as well as present copies of their resume.
The goal of the reverse career fair is to have the students display what they want to become, and offer work experience they already have to a prospective boss.
For more information about the Student Exposure Expo, email Lance Valdez at Lvadez@oppnow.com or call 361-444-0111.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- New technology helps police find, arrest man considered a 'public threat'
- Padre Island residents want reasoning for high appraisal values
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
- Craigslist car scam puts Corpus Christi family out 20K; investigation showed car was also stolen
- More than 80 people cited, 13 arrested in Prime Time gameroom bust
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.