School bus crash in Mathis injures eight students

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — Eight students from the Mathis Independent School District were injured this morning after a vehicle hit a school bus.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said the crash happened along State Highway 359 about two miles south of Mathis.

According to Sheriff Rivera, the bus was making a turn when another vehicle seen passing several cars on the road hit the bus.

Eight children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the collision. Each were taken by their parents to get medically evaluated. The driver was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

The sheriff said this is another reminder to be on the lookout for school busses and obey the flashing red lights to make sure children get to their destination safely.

