Students having trouble getting past the log in screen as remote learning begins in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today was the first day of school for a lot of students in the Coastal Bend and while some had a smooth day -- others say they couldn't get past the log in screen.

On her first day of freshmen year, Victoria Gibson said she was on the phone all day since 8 a.m. trying to get help logging into her account for class.

She said she missed four out of her five classes because of this. She tells us that she had to call the school back and forth to make sure her teachers weren't marking her absent.

"It's the first day of school, it's the new learning style, these things are gonna happen," Tomi Gibson, Victoria's mother said. "I'm sure they're gonna keep happening."

"The only reason I'm able to attend class is because I have some friends taking the same classes as me so they just send me the Zoom link and I just go in through there and I just write everything down on the paper," Victoria Gibson said. "It's just kind of 'it is what it is' and until it gets straightened out, I'll just be on standby."