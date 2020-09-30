Students in the Rural Schools Innovation Zone program create furniture business

RSIZ is a state funded grant program that allows students in Brooks County, Freer and Premont to learn skills such as welding, woodworking and engineering.

PREMONT, Texas — A group of young men have used their training through a new school program and now it has turned into a money making company.



Jordan Gonzales is a senior at Premont Collegiate High School. He spends his time putting an electric saw to wood as he and three of his other high school friends have opened up their own furniture making business.

"We all started off this summer bored at home of course because of COVID and just gaining the experience of making things," Gonzalez said.

"And to also get paid. That was also a big bonus and so we just wanted to hang out over the summer together and it turns out hanging out together turned into us making money on our own."

The crew has learned how to do all of this through the Rural Schools Innovation Zone. It’s a state funded grant program that allows students in Brooks County, Freer and Premont to learn skills such as welding, woodworking and engineering.

A small kitchen island that we made ! It’s up for grabs if anyone wants it! 250 for this sturdy small kitchen island! Has a drawer and two shelves to hold items! Posted by Djlj Woodworking on Sunday, August 23, 2020

"It felt really good that people were messaging us, wanting to buy stuff," Falfurrias student Luis Chavera said. "At first, we were like, 'Is it going to sell? Is it going to get popular?' but people were like messaging us. It worked out pretty well."



Michael Gonzalez is the Executive Director of the grant program and is proud of what the students have accomplished.

”They are all student-athletes, represent the school districts extremely well and I’m just privileged to be around them as much as I have this summer," Michael Gonzalez said.

"Being Executive Director gave me that opportunity to be around them and watch them flourish.”

Now, all four of the students have learned about woodworking through a paid internship. They said they were happy they did.

When these four high school students aren’t doing Zoom interviews with the media, they are all busy in the classroom, pursuing either a two-year college degree or industrial certificates for trades like welding and woodworking.

They all also play on their respective school’s football team. In their spare time, they build furniture.