CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District said some students were pulled out of class early Monday after the air conditioning at Haas Middle School went out.

Parents said the school failed to notify them and many were upset as they rushed to pick up their kids from school. At around 12:30 p.m. Monday, there was already a line of cars parked in front of the school.

The parents told 3News it was their children who notified them about the air conditioning issues, not the school.

"My son called me like six times letting me know that the air conditioner was off and it was hot and he was sweating, and my son, he's very sensitive to the heat," parent Julie Garcia said.

"They haven't released students because the air conditioning isn't out all over, and it's just those who are not acclimated to the heat that are having problems," parent Cindy Straub said.

"I believe that should have been a priority and they should have been informed early this morning," grandparent Gloria Martinez said.

CCISD officials said there was a water main break that affected some chillers, causing part of the school's air conditioning to go out. They said they did not notify parents because they expected it to be fixed by 1 p.m. Air conditioning was still working in the school's gym and administrative building.

District officials said they did put fans throughout the affected hallways and classrooms and moved some students to the gym. The school was not dismissed early, but students who were picked up early by their parents will receive excused absences.

