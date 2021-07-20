Sanitizer stations, temperature checks required for students to enter campus at London ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Judi Whitis is the superintendent for the London Independent School District and she that when most of the country suspended in-person learning during the pandemic, London ISD continued onsite learning.



"We were successful we opened probably earlier than the other districts in the area and stayed open," said Dr. Whitis.



Whitis said they are bringing those safety protocols back this year, starting as soon as students walk through school doors.



"Students, when they enter the facility, will stop at the hand sanitizer station," said Whitis.



Sanitizer stations are located at each entrance. After cleansing their hands, students will pass through the temperature check.



"We have monitors and adults that man each station and if there is a problem, they will send them to the nurses' office," said Whitis.



Once inside the building, there are other temperature checks around the campus, as well as markers on the ground to indicate the flow of traffic and help enforce social distancing.



"We have social distancing markers, and they are in the places where kids might line up so you will see the pirates on the floor, and they are just good reminders to stay six feet apart" said Whitis.



Inside each classroom, there is hand sanitizer, and deep cleaning supplies for teachers provided by the district.



"We have cleaner and rags, so students leave they clean their desk before exiting the classroom every single class period," said Whitis.



Whitis said they are very thrilled to welcome their students back for another safe school year at London.



"We can’t wait to see all the smiling faces and get back to quality learning activities, all the special things that make London ISD a special place," said Whitis.