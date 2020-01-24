SINTON, Texas — Where there's a stock show, there's hundreds of students, eagerly waiting to learn if their animal is the winner, but at the San Patricio and Aransas County show, there's something more.

"It's just not about animals, they're important too but if you look around here it's incredible we have over 900 entries in photography, sewing and of course you've already seen the champion pies," John Steelhammer said.

Steelhammer, the President, said the homemaking competition is just as important as the stock show.

"Those are life skills and so many kids now don't know how to cook or sew and so it's really important," he said.

Among the pies, cakes, art, photography and woodwork are lifetime memories.

"You make lifelong friends here and I have such good friends here that I met years ago I wouldn't know them if it wasn't for this show," Steelhammer said.

Over in the stalls, Shane Baylor shared why he's a part of the A&H show.

"Experience you get from raising something and the responsibility this responsibility really comes into play in my next step in life in college," he said.

A freshman at Sinton High School, Baylor did more than raising Pepper the steer this year. He entered two pies into the homemaking competition.

"Homemaking show is important because it starts everything with them and then, desserts are after the beef so it also plays a big role too," he said.

The show continues through the weekend at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds, located at 219 West 5th Street in Sinton, Texas.